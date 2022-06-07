Capital International Investors Purchases 12,243 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after buying an additional 387,502 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 109,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

