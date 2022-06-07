Capital International Investors Sells 1,955,278 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955,278 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.11% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLO opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.