Capital International Investors Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,515 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.