Capital Research Global Investors Buys Shares of 3,461,800 VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,461,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.85% of VTEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.46.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

