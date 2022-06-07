Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

