Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3,104.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.