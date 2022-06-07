Capital Research Global Investors Invests $40.67 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,670,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.70% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

