Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.40% of ManpowerGroup worth $73,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,447,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 151.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $14,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

