Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,414,274 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414,274 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.89% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

