Capital Research Global Investors Sells 489,096 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,096 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.48% of Alignment Healthcare worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,690 shares of company stock worth $554,432.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

