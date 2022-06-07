Capital World Investors Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $69,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.