Capital World Investors Decreases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,245 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.24% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,580,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,126,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $129.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

