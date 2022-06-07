Capital World Investors Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Workday were worth $91,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.91. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

