Capital World Investors Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,916,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,084 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in América Móvil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,720 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE:AMX opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

