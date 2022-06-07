Capital World Investors Has $58.26 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.52% of Repay worth $58,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its position in Repay by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 991,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Repay by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509,391 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,196,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Repay by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 320,375 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,895. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

