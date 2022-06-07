Capital World Investors Has $79.70 Million Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,642 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.20% of Oasis Petroleum worth $79,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $169.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $169.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

