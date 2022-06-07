Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,365 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,947,531 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of LUV opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

