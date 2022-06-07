Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,450,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 9.48% of Nextdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at 3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.18. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.88.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

