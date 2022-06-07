Capital World Investors Sells 226,683 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,683 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.72% of Denbury worth $104,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,786,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 3.33.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

