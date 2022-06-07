Capital World Investors Takes $31.94 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 421,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,940,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.