Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $34,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 19.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the third quarter worth about $8,467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $54.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

