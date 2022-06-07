CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.