CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

