CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 2.45. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 121.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in CarParts.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 200,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.