Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Carriage Services worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Carriage Services Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.