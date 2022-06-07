Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Position Boosted by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Cedar Realty Trust makes up 0.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,880. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDR. StockNews.com cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cedar Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.