Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,192,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,348,599 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises 12.9% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.36% of Cenovus Energy worth $111,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. 194,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.