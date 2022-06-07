Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,659 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.