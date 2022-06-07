Centiva Capital LP Has $266,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

INCY stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

