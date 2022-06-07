Centiva Capital LP Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 877.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 145,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

