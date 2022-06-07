Centiva Capital LP Invests $257,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE CLVT opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.