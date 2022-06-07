Centiva Capital LP Purchases 764 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,527,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

