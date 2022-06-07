Centiva Capital LP Sells 255 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

