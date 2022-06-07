Centiva Capital LP Sells 5,503 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $106.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

