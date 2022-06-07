Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Up 6.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $508.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

