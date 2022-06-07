Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) will announce $294.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.40 million and the highest is $295.50 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $250.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 13,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

