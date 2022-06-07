Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,683 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

ALB stock opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

