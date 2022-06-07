Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.18 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.62.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

