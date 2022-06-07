Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.28 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -240.74 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.