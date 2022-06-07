Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 202,992 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

