Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 401 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.91. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

