Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 734 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $253.33 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

