Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.
IXG stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $86.71.
Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).
