Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.