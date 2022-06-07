CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

ATO opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

