Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

