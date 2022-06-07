Chardan Capital Trims Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price to $2.50

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $398.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.05. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.