Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $114,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.69.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

