Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Position Increased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,412. The company has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

