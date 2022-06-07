Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $138.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 759,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 128,833 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

