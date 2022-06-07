Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

